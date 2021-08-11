'Fugitive loan defaulter’s lavish Dubai life'

mb444 said: BAL corruption at its height...... although to be fair to this guy he has not been convicted of anything. The fault lies with BoB whose officials who no doubt got a cut as did probably BAL officials.



Can we expect any action.....i wont hold my breath. Click to expand...

No personal dealing with him: Finance minister Even after being accused in money laundering case, Shajahan Bablu accompanied by his family is leading luxurious life in Dubai

Staff CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 11 Aug 2021, 23:17Finance minister AHM Mustafa KamalCollectedEven after being accused in money laundering case, Shajahan Bablu has fled the country and is now leading a luxurious life accompanied by his family in Dubai.But there is no apparent attempt of the law enforcement agencies to bring the fugitive loan defaulter back home.When the newsmen on Wednesday asked finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal about Bablu, he said, “A case against him is underway at Anti-Corruption Commission. I have no personal dealings with him. I also don’t know whether he casted vote for me in the election. As far as I know, he is not a follower of our party (Awami League).”The minister came up with these remarks following the meeting of cabinet committee on public purchase. Mustafa Kamal said, “He is a voter of my constituency. It is not proper to expect that all people of a constituency will be honest and outstanding.”According to the country’s investigative body on money laundering titled Bangladesh Financial Intelligent Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank, he laundered around Tk 2 billion abroad with the help of bank in disguise of foreign business.Along with taking government’s cash assistance against his business, Shajahan embezzled Tk 1.9 billion from the bank through export bill.