The MQ-25 T1 test asset has flown into the history books as the first unmanned aircraft to ever refuel another aircraft - piloted or autonomous - during flight. During this June 2021 flight test, the #MQ25 T1 test asset transferred fuel to an F/A-18 Super Hornet. After additional flight tests, this unmanned aerial refueling test asset will head to a U.S. Navy carrier for deck handling trials