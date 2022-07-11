Fueling Pakistan's Emerging Start-up Ecosystem Ft. Parvez Abbasi ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Parvez Abbasi. What has Parvez’s journey been like? Why did he move to London, and how did it go? What was his first job like? Parvez’s first investment. What was life like in London during the 70s? Initially, what was his role at British Telecom & how did it progress? Why did he switch? What caused his relocation to Pakistan? How did he figure out what he needed to do here? Joining Mobilink and what was his experience working there? Why was he laid off? What happened after? How did he end up starting his own company? What was next for him? What projects did he work on? Why did they move back to London and then come back? The thought behind National Incubation Center? How are they growing? How do they fund it? What partners do they have? Why wasn’t it working out? Would they think about altering the model right now? How many startups do they incubate? Has there been any evolution? What is an incubation center? How can people explore the NIC? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.



00:00

Tonight’s guest: Parvez Abbasi

00:45 Parvez’s early life

01:12 Moving to London: Why, when, and how did it go?

03:37 What was his first job like?

04:37 Parvez’s first investment

05:27 What was life like in London during the 70s?

07:35 Initially, what was his role at British Telecom & how did it progress?

08:59 What caused his relocation to Pakistan?

11:53 How did he figure out what he needed to do here?

13:46 Joining Mobilink and his experience

16:05 Why was he laid off?

18:33 What happened after?

21:18 Starting his own company - Mobile Zone

25:11 Introducing “warranty”

26:34 What was next for him?

28:10 What projects did he work on?

30:31 Was his family still in the UK?

30:57 Why did they move back to London and come back?

33:47 The thought behind National Incubation Center

37:45 How are they growing?

38:36 How do they fund it?

39:11 What partners do they have?

40:29 Why wasn’t it working out?

45:34 Would they think about altering the model right now?

52:23 How many startups do they incubate?

52:48 Has there been any evolution?

56:35 What is an incubation center?

57:53 How can people explore the NIC?

58:33

How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?