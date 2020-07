‘Fuel shortage must not be linked with partial curtailment of oil imports’

The Petroleum Division (PD) on Wednesday said that fuel shortage, which occurred during the last month across the country, had no link with the decision taken to partially curtail the oil imports in March.

“The Petroleum Division has already clarified the allegation of linking petrol shortage in June 2020 on partial curtailment of oil import in March 2020,” it said in a statement while rejecting media reports.

“It must also be known that during this curtailment period from March 25-April 24, as many as six ships of motor gasoline and two ships of crude oil were allowed based on the requirements and demand of various OMCs and refineries.





“The effect of this curtailment, if any, would have shown in the early to mid-May given the sailing time of only 3-4 day from the Gulf region. “Thus, this negates the perception of any disruption in the supply chain for the month of June 2020 was created by oil import curtailment in March/April 2020.”