Fuel leak in cryogenic engine led to Chandrayaan 2 mission call off moments ahead of launch

According to sources with the ISRO, the launch of Chandrayaan 2 moon mission was on Monday aborted due a leak detected with the engine. The scientists have further revealed that it may take upto 10 days to fix the engine leak and that the launch is now likely next month. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.