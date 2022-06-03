What's new

Fuel Crunch Risks Factory Closures in Pakistan’s Business Center

Fuel Crunch Risks Factory Closures in Pakistan's Business Center

Factories in the commercial capital of Pakistan are warning that they may need to shut production due to sky-high energy costs, another blow to the nation’s fledgling economy.
Factories in the commercial capital of Pakistan are warning that they may need to shut production due to sky-high energy costs, another blow to the nation’s fledgling economy.
Surging power costs make it impossible to continue production for 40,000 industries in Karachi, according to an appeal by nine business groups in local newspapers on Thursday. The business groups appealed to the government for cheaper fuel charges for Karachi, one of world’s biggest cities with a population of more than 20 million.
 
Well to be honest, apart from high prices, the government is also diverting gas from the CPP's to IPP's and government power plants.

The textile industry also does a whole lot of do numbri, they take the subsidised fuel meant for textile processes and use it for their CPP's.

But anyways, definitely not good news.
 

