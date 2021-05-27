FT-5 census of our humble friend

I have tried to make this overview of all of the faithful FT-5 that remain preserved or stored in Pakistan. Luckily, many were saved for posterity, and some are still stored at M.M. Alam, possibly for future distribution.
As you can see, two have the same serial '55-1232'.
Any corrections and additions are very welcome!
This is my list:
As you can see, two have the same serial '55-1232'.
Any corrections and additions are very welcome!
This is my list:
|Chakwal, PB
|55-1216
|Municipal Committee Park, Chakwal bypass
|Choa Saiden Sha, PB
|55-1522
|Cadet College
|Dera Ghazi Khan
|55-1529
|Green Pakistan flag c/s
|Dera Ismail Khan, KP
|55-2216
|Kacheri chowk
|Gujranwala, PB
|55-1537
|Fazaia Housing scheme
|Kamra-PAC Kamra, PB
|55-1532 (1)
|On base, 'celebrity row', marked "1st overhauled"
|Karachi-Faisal AB, SD
|55-1536
|PAF museum, Outside
|Karachi-Faisal AB, SD
|55-1615
|PAF Museum, Outside
|Lahore, PB
|55-1204
|Superior University
|Lahore-Johar Town, PB
|55-1203
|University of Management and Technology
|Larkana, SD
|55-1532 (2)
|Cadet college
|Mianwali-M.M. Alam AB, PB
|...
|On base, main N-S road
|Mianwali-M.M. Alam AB, PB
|55-1607
|On base, NE of S side ramp
|Mianwali-M.M. Alam AB, PB
|55-2218
|On base + 11 more in South dispersal
|Murid, PB
|55-1211
|Inside gate
|Narowal, PB
|55-1212
|Jassar bypass
|Nawabshah, SD
|55-1138
|I&SC Benazirabad
|Okara-Cantt, PB
|55-2211
|Municipal garden
|Peshawar, KP
|55-2220
|PAF Badaber, Fazaia model school
|Risalpur-Asghar Khan, KP
|55-1208
|Military College of Engineering, NUST
|Roranwali, PB
|55-1120
|Cadet College Jhang
|Sakesar AB, PB
|55-1223
|PAF Base Jamia Masjid
|Sheikhupura, PB
|55-1531
|Jinnah Park
|Talagang, PB
|55-1202
|Siddiq Abad chowk
|Vehari, PB
|55-1528
|Colonel Sohail Abid Shaheed Chowk (Khanewal Chowk)
|Warsak, FATA
|55-1213
|Cadet College