What's new

FT-5 census of our humble friend

blinder

blinder

FULL MEMBER
Feb 5, 2017
154
0
204
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
I have tried to make this overview of all of the faithful FT-5 that remain preserved or stored in Pakistan. Luckily, many were saved for posterity, and some are still stored at M.M. Alam, possibly for future distribution.

As you can see, two have the same serial '55-1232'.

Any corrections and additions are very welcome!

This is my list:
Chakwal, PB55-1216Municipal Committee Park, Chakwal bypass
Choa Saiden Sha, PB55-1522Cadet College
Dera Ghazi Khan55-1529Green Pakistan flag c/s
Dera Ismail Khan, KP55-2216Kacheri chowk
Gujranwala, PB55-1537Fazaia Housing scheme
Kamra-PAC Kamra, PB55-1532 (1)On base, 'celebrity row', marked "1st overhauled"
Karachi-Faisal AB, SD55-1536PAF museum, Outside
Karachi-Faisal AB, SD55-1615PAF Museum, Outside
Lahore, PB55-1204Superior University
Lahore-Johar Town, PB55-1203University of Management and Technology
Larkana, SD55-1532 (2)Cadet college
Mianwali-M.M. Alam AB, PB...On base, main N-S road
Mianwali-M.M. Alam AB, PB55-1607On base, NE of S side ramp
Mianwali-M.M. Alam AB, PB55-2218On base + 11 more in South dispersal
Murid, PB55-1211Inside gate
Narowal, PB55-1212Jassar bypass
Nawabshah, SD55-1138I&SC Benazirabad
Okara-Cantt, PB55-2211Municipal garden
Peshawar, KP55-2220PAF Badaber, Fazaia model school
Risalpur-Asghar Khan, KP55-1208Military College of Engineering, NUST
Roranwali, PB55-1120Cadet College Jhang
Sakesar AB, PB55-1223PAF Base Jamia Masjid
Sheikhupura, PB55-1531Jinnah Park
Talagang, PB55-1202Siddiq Abad chowk
Vehari, PB55-1528Colonel Sohail Abid Shaheed Chowk (Khanewal Chowk)
Warsak, FATA55-1213Cadet College
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom