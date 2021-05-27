FT-5 census of our humble friend

Chakwal, PB 55-1216 Municipal Committee Park, Chakwal bypass Choa Saiden Sha, PB 55-1522 Cadet College Dera Ghazi Khan 55-1529 Green Pakistan flag c/s Dera Ismail Khan, KP 55-2216 Kacheri chowk Gujranwala, PB 55-1537 Fazaia Housing scheme Kamra-PAC Kamra, PB 55-1532 (1) On base, 'celebrity row', marked "1st overhauled" Karachi-Faisal AB, SD 55-1536 PAF museum, Outside Karachi-Faisal AB, SD 55-1615 PAF Museum, Outside Lahore, PB 55-1204 Superior University Lahore-Johar Town, PB 55-1203 University of Management and Technology Larkana, SD 55-1532 (2) Cadet college Mianwali-M.M. Alam AB, PB ... On base, main N-S road Mianwali-M.M. Alam AB, PB 55-1607 On base, NE of S side ramp Mianwali-M.M. Alam AB, PB 55-2218 On base + 11 more in South dispersal Murid, PB 55-1211 Inside gate Narowal, PB 55-1212 Jassar bypass Nawabshah, SD 55-1138 I&SC Benazirabad Okara-Cantt, PB 55-2211 Municipal garden Peshawar, KP 55-2220 PAF Badaber, Fazaia model school Risalpur-Asghar Khan, KP 55-1208 Military College of Engineering, NUST Roranwali, PB 55-1120 Cadet College Jhang Sakesar AB, PB 55-1223 PAF Base Jamia Masjid Sheikhupura, PB 55-1531 Jinnah Park Talagang, PB 55-1202 Siddiq Abad chowk Vehari, PB 55-1528 Colonel Sohail Abid Shaheed Chowk (Khanewal Chowk) Warsak, FATA 55-1213 Cadet College

I have tried to make this overview of all of the faithful FT-5 that remain preserved or stored in Pakistan. Luckily, many were saved for posterity, and some are still stored at M.M. Alam, possibly for future distribution.As you can see, two have the same serial '55-1232'.Any corrections and additions are very welcome!This is my list: