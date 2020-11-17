FS briefed Envoys of the P-5 Members of the UNSC on the Dossier on Indian State Sponsorship of Terrorism - MoFA Pakistan .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Again tweeter - yaar kabhi to legitimate source share kiya karein.Guys, There are Rumours floating on social media as well as well inform sources that Pak may hit indian terrorist camps in Afghanistan as well as in india which we already shared with P5 countries in foreign office few days back...
Incase if its true how we are going to hit deep inside india on those 21 terrorists training camps through which india use to sabotage CPEC & economy of Pakistan
Lets discusses how and with what we are going to stuck India and its proxies in Afghanistan
1..With use of PAF just like we did last time on 27 feb??
2...With use of land attack base Cruise missiles (Babur)
3...With use of Air Launch Cruise missiles (RAAD) while remaining in our borders
4...Hit from the sea With use of SLCM (Babur 3)
Possible Targets inside India which we already shared With P5 countries
With who u shared Balakot terrorists training camp details on 26 feb?? Who gives u green signal to attack on Pakistan that day??Again tweeter - yaar kabhi to legitimate source share kiya karein.
terrorist camps in Afghanistan as well as in india which we already shared with P5 countries in foreign office
Real question is that anyone acknowledged and believed on your shared evidence? I found none of them...
