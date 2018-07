Frustrated after defeat, disgruntled Australian cricket star misbehaves with Pakistani players

9 Jul, 2018

HARARE – Australia’s star cricketer Glenn James Maxwell has been accused of ‘disgusting’ sportsmanship after reportedly refusing to shake hand with Pakistan players.This came just after Sarfraz-led squad beat Australian side in Harare on Sunday in the final match of a triangular series after an epic show by Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik, posting its highest successful run chase ever in T20I cricket.As the Pakistan skipper and Shoaib Malik faced the losing team after the match, Maxwell avoided a contact with them to congratulate for victory.Social media users were quick to slam the 29-year-old for his ‘arrogant’ behaviour.Another user wrote “And Tim Paine had other ideas abt this Aussie side,” while referring to new Australian captain who, in March this year, introduced a team handshake with opponents South Africa in a “show of respect”. “We’ve got to be more respectful. It’s time for us to change,” Paine had said.Earlier this year, the Australian cricket team was hit with a ball-tampering scandal which led to bans for ex-skipper Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.Maxwell, who became the first batsman to hit a century in his maiden T20 innings as an opener against Sri Lanka in 2016, is targeting a return to the Australian Test side for the two matches against Pakistan which will take place in the UAE in October this year.WATCH VIDEO here: link