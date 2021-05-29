What's new

Fruit export: Mangoes going from Rajshahi to UK

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
10,809
0
12,208
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
en.prothomalo.com

Mangoes going from Rajshahi to UK

Rajshahi's mango cultivators have sent to Dhaka the first consignment of himsagar mangoes to be exported to the UK
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com

Fruit export
Mangoes going from Rajshahi to UK

Staff Correspondent
Rajshahi
Published: 30 May 2021, 00:05

Mangoes going from Rajshahi to UK

File photo
Mangoes are exported from Rajshahi every season. The first shipment of mangoes is ready to be exported this season too.

On Friday, the district's mango growers prepared 3,000 kg of himsagar mangoes for export and sent it to Dhaka. These mangoes will be sent to the UK.

Following the official rules, the concerned farmers in the district started collecting himsagar mangoes from the orchards on Friday. A 20-member association, the 'Contact Farming Group' of mango farmers, is responsible for exporting mangoes from Bagha upazila of the district. The members of the association signed an agreement at the beginning of this season to export mangoes to foreign buyers.

Shafiqul Islam, president of that organisation, said mangoes have been exported to the European market directly from Rajshahi for three years by now. However, mangoes could not be exported last year due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. He said mangoes were sent from his orchard for export to the UK on Friday.

Shafiqul further said that himsagar mangoes have been sold at Tk 80 per kilogram. Mangoes will also be sent for export from other orchards in phases.

Special care has to be taken after a mango tree is selected for export. Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, Bagha upazila agriculture officer Shafiullah Sultan said the issues related to the care of the mango trees are mentioned in the export agreement.

According to the agreement, a balanced amount of fertilizer has to be used to qualify for mango export. The use of contaminated water for irrigation is completely prohibited. Specific amounts of pesticides must be used, the orchards must be kept clean and grass must not be allowed to grow in the orchard.

The method of collecting mangoes is also specified in the export agreement. Each of the mangoes has to be picked with the stalk from the trees selected for export. Later, the unnecessary parts are cut off leaving a certain part of stem with the mango. Besides, mangoes have to be sorted and graded too. It depends on the types of the mangoes.

According to the export agreement, every himsagar mango must weigh more than 200 grams. All mangoes must be of the same size too. Mangoes with spots must be excluded. After sorting, each mango has to be packed separately wrapped in paper.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension supervise every phase from collection, selection and packaging of mangoes for export. Then the fruit is sent for export with the certificate of upazila agriculture officer.

Shafiullah Sultan said that without this certificate, mangoes cannot be exported. He further said the mangoes selected from Rajshahi are exposed to “hot water treatment” after being transported to Dhaka. However, the whole consignment might get cancelled upon finding any fruit fly or larva.

Regarding exporting mangoes to the UK, Shahriar Alam , local MP and state minister for foreign affairs, told Prothom Alo that it is the result of the consistent efforts in the last few years. The government has taken initiative to set up a quarantine centre soon for exporting fruits and vegetables from Rajshahi.

Mangoes from the orchards in Bagha upazila will also be exported to other countries through different agencies.

https://en.prothomalo.com/business/...n-india-bangladesh-assesses-cyclone-aftermath
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
10,809
0
12,208
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
en.prothomalo.com

Satkhira exports Himsagar to Italy

It has been projected that 500 tonnes of mangoes will be exported from Satkhira this year
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com


Satkhira exports Himsagar to Italy
Staff Correspondent

Staff Correspondent
Satkhira
Published: 22 May 2021, 22:54

Export of Himsagar from Satkhira kicks off on 21 May, 2021.

Export of Himsagar from Satkhira kicks off on 21 May, 2021. Prothom Alo

As in previous seasons, this year too sees export of mangoes to European markets from Satkhira. Export of Gopalbhog mangoes started in the early May this year. From 21 May, export of the delicious Himsagar mangoes from the district kicked off.

On the day, Satkhira deputy commissioner SM Mostafa Kamal inaugurated the Himsagar mango export as mango farmers from one Madhabkathi orchard under the sadar upazila sold their produces to two agents of Italian buyers.
Representatives of NHB Corporation and Tashfiq International bought 4,000 kilograms of Himsagar in the very first day.

Satkhira-based agricultural officials said that the government launched harvesting of Gobindabhog mangoes in the district on 1 May. For the first time, Satkhira exported Gobindabhog mangoes, amounting to 500kg, to Germany on 8 May.

The agriculture extension department has projected to harvest 40,000 tonne of mangoes from 5,299 orchards on more than 10,168 acre sof land this season. Of the produce, 500 tonnes of mangoes would be exported.

Mango farmer Hafizur Rahman from Chhaygharia village under sadar upazila said that the mangoes did not grow as expected due to unfavourable weather this season. Besides, the ongoing heat wave has ripened the mangoes before harvest.

He added that the agents of importers had purchased each maund (37.3242kg) of mangoes at Tk2,800 rate.

Some mango farmers said that they are not hopeful about a profitable export this season as weight of the products seems light because they are small in size.

Another mango farmer Mukim Sarder from Kukrali of sadar upazila said the cyclonic storm Amphan had damaged many orchards last year. The farmers were taking special care of the mango cultivation in a hope to make-up their losses with good harvest. But the fruit could not grow properly due to lack of rain. “We are harvesting small mangoes. Timely raining would facilitate a good-weight and quality harvest.

To ensure a chemical-free as well as environment-and-export-friendly mango cultivation practice, Solidaridad and Uttaran–two non-government organisations–have trained at least 350 mango farmers in seven upazilas in the district, said Daud Molla, a farmer from Putni village in Kalaroa upazila.
Advertisement

Deputy director at the agriculture extension department in Satkhira, Nurul Islam said that Satkhira’s mango varieties including Gobindabhog, Himsagar, Langra and Amrapali are famous for their taste. There are special demands of these varieties at home and abroad. The DAE officer, citing the lack of rain, also admitted that farmers are harvesting low-weight produces this season.

Satkhira deputy commissioner SM Mostafa Kamal said mangoes have been processed for the export, maintaining the hygiene properly. He expressed his hope, saying that export of 500 tonnes of mangoes from Satkhira can be possible if there is congenial business environment and the registered 14 exporters can do their jobs duly.


*This report appeared on the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
10,809
0
12,208
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
313ghazi said:
Never tried Bangladeshi mangoes. Maybe you can only find them in Bangladeshi shops?
Click to expand...
Thanks. Some varieties are not just sweet but are quite tasty. Fazli is famous for its small hardcore and almost without fibers.

Fazli is supposed to be the best mango but recently there are newer varieties created by agriculturists. However, if from Rajshahi/Chapai Nababganj areas, the exported mangoes are supposed to be of the Fazli variety.

I have eaten India's Alphanso mango sold in cans in Japan. I did not like its light taste or color comparing to our Fazli. The district called Maldaha in west Bengal produces the same variety of tasty mangoes as our ones. Rajshahi/ Chapai Nababganj and Maldaha are adjacent to each other.

Try our mangoes in the UK, you will love them. Yeh Dehli ki Laddu hai. Khao to Pashtao ge, Na Khao to Aur Bhi Pashtaoge.
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
3,848
1
6,247
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
bluesky said:
en.prothomalo.com

Mangoes going from Rajshahi to UK

Rajshahi's mango cultivators have sent to Dhaka the first consignment of himsagar mangoes to be exported to the UK
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com

Fruit export
Mangoes going from Rajshahi to UK

Staff Correspondent
Rajshahi
Published: 30 May 2021, 00:05

Mangoes going from Rajshahi to UK

File photo
Mangoes are exported from Rajshahi every season. The first shipment of mangoes is ready to be exported this season too.

On Friday, the district's mango growers prepared 3,000 kg of himsagar mangoes for export and sent it to Dhaka. These mangoes will be sent to the UK.

Following the official rules, the concerned farmers in the district started collecting himsagar mangoes from the orchards on Friday. A 20-member association, the 'Contact Farming Group' of mango farmers, is responsible for exporting mangoes from Bagha upazila of the district. The members of the association signed an agreement at the beginning of this season to export mangoes to foreign buyers.

Shafiqul Islam, president of that organisation, said mangoes have been exported to the European market directly from Rajshahi for three years by now. However, mangoes could not be exported last year due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. He said mangoes were sent from his orchard for export to the UK on Friday.

Shafiqul further said that himsagar mangoes have been sold at Tk 80 per kilogram. Mangoes will also be sent for export from other orchards in phases.

Special care has to be taken after a mango tree is selected for export. Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, Bagha upazila agriculture officer Shafiullah Sultan said the issues related to the care of the mango trees are mentioned in the export agreement.

According to the agreement, a balanced amount of fertilizer has to be used to qualify for mango export. The use of contaminated water for irrigation is completely prohibited. Specific amounts of pesticides must be used, the orchards must be kept clean and grass must not be allowed to grow in the orchard.

The method of collecting mangoes is also specified in the export agreement. Each of the mangoes has to be picked with the stalk from the trees selected for export. Later, the unnecessary parts are cut off leaving a certain part of stem with the mango. Besides, mangoes have to be sorted and graded too. It depends on the types of the mangoes.

According to the export agreement, every himsagar mango must weigh more than 200 grams. All mangoes must be of the same size too. Mangoes with spots must be excluded. After sorting, each mango has to be packed separately wrapped in paper.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension supervise every phase from collection, selection and packaging of mangoes for export. Then the fruit is sent for export with the certificate of upazila agriculture officer.

Shafiullah Sultan said that without this certificate, mangoes cannot be exported. He further said the mangoes selected from Rajshahi are exposed to “hot water treatment” after being transported to Dhaka. However, the whole consignment might get cancelled upon finding any fruit fly or larva.

Regarding exporting mangoes to the UK, Shahriar Alam , local MP and state minister for foreign affairs, told Prothom Alo that it is the result of the consistent efforts in the last few years. The government has taken initiative to set up a quarantine centre soon for exporting fruits and vegetables from Rajshahi.

Mangoes from the orchards in Bagha upazila will also be exported to other countries through different agencies.

https://en.prothomalo.com/business/...n-india-bangladesh-assesses-cyclone-aftermath
Click to expand...

Not the first time... over the recent years BD mangoes have been on sale in major British chains beyond just bangladeshi shops...

Good stuff...
313ghazi said:
Never tried Bangladeshi mangoes. Maybe you can only find them in Bangladeshi shops?
Click to expand...

You will find them in ASDA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom