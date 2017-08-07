Frontier corps under assault in Baluchistan. Where is the action?

Policy of abandoning militancy in kashmir seems to be working successfully I guess
Picture of one of the killed terrorist who was eliminated in another incident
Do u know why this attack happened ? since COAS is in Quetta already since yesterday and PM IK has to visit Quetta and Ziarut today, not far from the place where one of the attack happened. Probably cleansing operation was going on for security purpose which resulted in a clash and casualities at the both sides.Foot soldiers die, no one in GHQ or HQ FC will be bothered as they are disposable poor soldiers. Unfortunately, this is becoming the norm without seeing much change in strategy.
Why are we unable to isolate the incidents? I mean an attack on check post would require formation gathering of terrorists at some place with heavy weapons. Its such a shame that we unable to identify and take them out before hand. We are unable to stop weapons smuggling into Pakistan, we are unable to stop attacks from Afghanistan despite the fact that Afghanistan itself is a hell hole, for some unknown defying logic a broken country like Afghanistan can maintain attacking Pakistan with terrorists while we are unable too respond? Third ceasefire with India will achieve nothing. We have shown our weakness when our army chief said we are focusing on Geo economic and not Geo strategic strategy. Enemies of Pakistan took that as a weakness. It is now apparent that we have lost stomach and any appetite for fighting back.Two separate terrorists attacks on FC troops in Quetta and Turbat
1st incident
FC post near Pir Ismalil Ziarat was targeted by terrorists,
4-5 terrorists killed & 7/8 injured.
Sadly 4 brave FC soldiers Embraced Shahadat & 6 soldiers injured.
2nd Incident
Terrorists targeted FC vehicle with IED at Turbat & injured 2 FC soldiers Such cowardly acts backed by anti state forces & HIAs can not sabotage hard earned peace & prosperity in Balochistan
Does it matter? still lost 4-5 soldiers to these Ragtag insurgents, the tact they are using are taking lives of valuable soldiers.
They not allowing APCs for the foot soldiers , they not interested in modern modern UAVs of turkey while keep wasting money and resources of nation on garbage like burraq , shahpure and new PAC version which God knows will take another decade to fly , our soldiers dying due to these fat tummy generals Sitting in the air conditioned offices of GHQ , can any one ask them where are those dozens of CH-3 and wing loon-1 and 2 ??Foot soldiers die, no one in GHQ or HQ FC will be bothered as they are disposable poor soldiers. Unfortunately, this is becoming the norm without seeing much change in strategy.
Its not upsetting that our soldiers are ambushed during their patrol its quite normal in war zones, what upsetting is that BLA and TTP use same old tact against PA and FC, scoring number of FC or PA soldiers and many of the times they get away with it, even with the equipment of our soldiers, why is that they weren't given proper Armored Vehicles to fight in, or stand by Drones or attack Helicopters (Cobra)? As soon as they come under fire they can radio base for a drone or Attack helicopter that can be dispatched on their location as a backup, while they hold... But thing is that All our Generals care about is DHA plots, American Citizenships and more Businesses, As i said many times if it was America, Generals would've been summoned in Congress to answer for their lack of Planning which causes the loss of life, They brought Hilary Clinton in for Questioning for Benghazi Attack, and many other times they have summoned high profile Generals for failed operations or ambushes that took lives of American soldiers but here in Pakistan nobody care, Bajwa is the second most docile General we have after Kiyani, with this attitude of losing soldiers without shedding a tear will be the doom of PA.
Pakistan doesn't value FC soliders lives. They are illequipped and illtrained at the same time. Very easy to target them. Most of them are sitting ducks.Does it matter? still lost 4-5 soldiers to these Ragtag insurgents, the tact they are using are taking lives of valuable soldiers.