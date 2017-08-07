Frontier corps under assault in Baluchistan. Where is the action?

Riz said: They not allowing APCs for the foot soldiers , they not interested in modern modern UAVs of turkey while keep wasting money and resources of nation on garbage like burraq , shahpure and new PAC version which God knows will take another decade to fly , our soldiers dying due to these fat tummy generals Sitting in the air conditioned offices of GHQ , can any one ask them where are those dozens of CH-3 and wing loon-1 and 2 ?? Click to expand...

Its not upsetting that our soldiers are ambushed during their patrol its quite normal in war zones, what upsetting is that BLA and TTP use same old tact against PA and FC, scoring number of FC or PA soldiers and many of the times they get away with it, even with the equipment of our soldiers, why is that they weren't given proper Armored Vehicles to fight in, or stand by Drones or attack Helicopters (Cobra)? As soon as they come under fire they can radio base for a drone or Attack helicopter that can be dispatched on their location as a backup, while they hold... But thing is that All our Generals care about is DHA plots, American Citizenships and more Businesses, As i said many times if it was America, Generals would've been summoned in Congress to answer for their lack of Planning which causes the loss of life, They brought Hilary Clinton in for Questioning for Benghazi Attack, and many other times they have summoned high profile Generals for failed operations or ambushes that took lives of American soldiers but here in Pakistan nobody care, Bajwa is the second most docile General we have after Kiyani, with this attitude of losing soldiers without shedding a tear will be the doom of PA.