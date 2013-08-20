Frontier Corps News & Discussions

First ever Frontier Corps hospital inaugurated in Quetta
August 14, 2013 - Updated 2352 PKT
QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever hospital of the Frontier Corps during a ceremony held here.
Inspector General of Frontier Corps Balochistan, Major General Obaidullah Khan Khatak, Home Secretary Balochistan Akbar Hussain Durrani were prominent among others who attended the inaugural ceremony.
CM Balochistan while addressing at a ceremony and later talking to media hoped that health facility built by the FC would not only benefit
the personnel of security forces but also provide best medical facilities
to the civilians in near future.
"Incumbent government has placed provision of quality education and best health facilities as its top most priorities," he recalled adding government of Balochistan would fully cooperate with the Frontier Corps Balochistan whether it required financial support or that of administrative for running the FC hospital.
CM noted that he was committed to maintain peace and the role of police and Frontier Corps against the eradication of the menace of terrorism has remained unprecedented.
IG FC Major General Obaidullah, on the occasion said that FC hospital would initially serve the personnel of security forces in the hospital and added efforts were being made to expand their services to the civilians as well.
"FC hospital is a gift for the people of the province," he said and vowed to continue to assist provincial government in maintaining peace and tranquility in Balochistan.
Earlier, the participants were briefed that FC hospital was complete with worth Rs 903 million.
Hospital consists of six blocks such as Trauma Center, OPD, Casualty, Diagnostic Laboratory and Dental Unit. Equipping health unit with the facilities of CT Scan, MRI and Angioplasty machines was being worked out.
CM Balochistan escorted by the IG FC visited various section of the hospital. (APP)
