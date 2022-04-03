What's new

From where to get information about Joining / getting Commission in Army

mwaraitch

mwaraitch

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 23, 2010
91
0
42
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There are lot of post and threads here and there in this forum, pertaining eligibility criteria of different courses in Army, eye site, physical standards and so on. It is to highlight that all such information are available at official recruitment website of Pakistan Army - Here are details.

Official Website: https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/
and the medical standards for induction of men (officers) are mentioned here https://joinpakarmy.gov.pk/Medical_Stds/Medical_stds_males.php

Please note that the registration link of each course is provided at the time of registration / related dates of registration.
The registration deadline for first half 2022 are as under and mentioned at https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/applyNOW.php

  • 150 PMA L/c: 15 May 2022
  • TCC: 4 Apr 2022.
  • CAE: 12 Jan 2022.
  • ICTO: 12 Jan 2022.
  • SSrC: 13 Jan 2022.
A list of location and contact information of Recruitment centers is at https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/contact.php
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Foreign exchange dealers, companies: All transactions to be monitored by FBR
Replies
6
Views
631
AMG_12
AMG_12
Zarvan
US Army to announce preferred supplier of Next Generation Squad Weapons NGSW in Q4 2022
Replies
0
Views
380
Zarvan
Zarvan
B
New technologies power Beijing Olympics: from made-in-China to intelligent manufacturing in China
Replies
0
Views
219
Beidou2020
B
mwaraitch
Preliminary (Initial) Tests for ISSB - Preparation -Study Material
Replies
0
Views
697
mwaraitch
mwaraitch
Zarvan
Turkish Naval Programs: Here Is What To Expect In 2022
Replies
2
Views
528
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom