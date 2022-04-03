From where to get information about Joining / getting Commission in Army

There are lot of post and threads here and there in this forum, pertaining eligibility criteria of different courses in Army, eye site, physical standards and so on. It is to highlight that all such information are available at official recruitment website of Pakistan Army - Here are details.
Official Website: https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/
Please note that the registration link of each course is provided at the time of registration / related dates of registration.
The registration deadline for first half 2022 are as under and mentioned at https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/applyNOW.php
- PMA long Course - Eligibility and other terms / conditions of PMA Long course are: https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/Induction_Criteria/ad_PMA.php
- Technical Cadet Course: https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/Induction_Criteria/ad_TCC.php
- Medical Cadets https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/Induction_Criteria/ad_AMCadet.php
- AFNS: https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/Induction_Criteria/ad_AMCadet.php
- Short Service Regular Commission; General Duty Medical Officers - https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/Induction_Criteria/ad_SSRC.php
- Direct Short Service Commission:https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/Induction_Criteria/ad_DSSC.php
- Lady Cadet Course: https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/Induction_Criteria/ad_AMCadet.php
- ICTO : https://www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk/Induction_Criteria/ad_ICTO.php
- 150 PMA L/c: 15 May 2022
- TCC: 4 Apr 2022.
- CAE: 12 Jan 2022.
- ICTO: 12 Jan 2022.
- SSrC: 13 Jan 2022.