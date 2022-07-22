From truck art buses to the Lahore Fort: K-pop band Blitzers’ ‘Hit The Bass’ is a treat for Pakistanis

RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Sep 20, 2008
- 11,587
- 168
- Country
-
- Location
-
The music video features many landmarks of Lahore and the boys of the band grooving to the upbeat music.
Visuals? Check. Music? Check. Good vibes? Check! K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ is not only a bop but also a treat for Pakistanis as the band featured scenes from Lahore and revealed why they were in Pakistan last month.
On Wednesday, the band dropped the music video for ‘Hit The Bass,’ which is packed with visuals of Lahore — from Lahore’s food street, truck art buses, visuals of the Badshahi Mosque, the Lahore Fort and a wedding hall decorated in red and gold.
The music video has racked up 1.3 million views on YouTube since it was posted on July 20. The song has made it to our playlist and has also impressed netizens. A user on Twitter wrote that this is the way one “represents Pakistan”.
Visuals? Check. Music? Check. Good vibes? Check! K-pop band Blitzers’ new song ‘Hit the Bass’ is not only a bop but also a treat for Pakistanis as the band featured scenes from Lahore and revealed why they were in Pakistan last month.
On Wednesday, the band dropped the music video for ‘Hit The Bass,’ which is packed with visuals of Lahore — from Lahore’s food street, truck art buses, visuals of the Badshahi Mosque, the Lahore Fort and a wedding hall decorated in red and gold.
The music video has racked up 1.3 million views on YouTube since it was posted on July 20. The song has made it to our playlist and has also impressed netizens. A user on Twitter wrote that this is the way one “represents Pakistan”.