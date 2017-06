That the Taleban’s ideology is a mechanical, literalist interpretation of Islam that has not changed in over thirty years. That the Taleban’s ideology was born in Pakistani refugee camps, and represents a phenomenon alien to Afghan society. That the Taleban’s ideology represents a form of Deobandism (or, in some variants, Wahhabism) that stands in opposition to Sufism and other religious tendencies prevalent in Afghan society.

The Sre Jama (Red Mosque) in Kandahar was allegedly Taleban leader Mullah Omar's favourite mosque in town.

https://www.afghanistan-analysts.or...-report-about-ideology-in-the-afghan-taleban/