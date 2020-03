Story of a Fighter PilotI spent the better part of the last ten years working on a dream that sometimes lead me to tipping points where only my resilience and resolve to fulfill my duty of sharing the truth about history.Pakistan has drifted far from the path originally chosen by the great Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah; a man who devoted his life and his legacy to the liberation of those persecuted people of the sub-continent who deserved the power to control their own destiny. He laid three pillars of strength – Unity | Faith | Discipline – three basic principles upon which Pakistan was to be built. Today, when we look around, we find ourselves lost in a cloud of disloyal politicians and armed bandits who took Pakistan by the horns and seized it for their own personal gain, neglecting the millions who have fought for generations to obtain their own identity.Turning this dream into a reality has taken its toll, but it has been worth every drop of sweat, blood and tears I have shed. This story bears an immense weight; not any longer for my generation, but for the generations that have the power to regain control and steer us in the right direction.