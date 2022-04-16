What's new

From the past, how american sazish was denied in the past

American sazish was stopped by our two great borthers altaf bhai and nawaz sharif bhai

We are at cusp of another sazish we need shahbaz bhai and altaf bhai(seeing the karachi today)

PTM needs software update so we can launch them in KPK
While altaf bhai fit hein karachi key leya
