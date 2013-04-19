From the ashes of genocide, Islam rises in Rwanda A handful of Muslims took a stand during the hundred days of slaughter. Their stance inspired thousands of Rwandans to become Muslim in what was once called Africa’s most Catholic country.

MUCAHID DURMAZ





5 APR 2019

