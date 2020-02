Zero... Your political clout over India is in the gutters that make you claim big over small margins, it is like when you hit rock bottom the only way to go is up. Now everything would taste honey.





You lost everything on a strategic scale. Not only you showed your hands in an insignificant conflict for a jet that's going to get mothballed in few years, but you also lost the bargaining chip of Kashmir when India removed art 370, which was passed without much opposition from India or abroad. Pakistan lost even it's Arab influence so much so that Arabs invited India to observe OIC apply the same to political scale.





India already went the escalation ladder when we attacked non-disputed territory in KPK balakot. Pakistan didn't even touch the IB, and you got your F-16 chased by a Bison and returned the pilot in a day despite no obligation to do so, wonder why? Good will, strategic advantage? I don't think so.

You could've bargained for a deal, but Modi made it clear there is no deal. You thought he is crazy enough to go to war for a pilot.

