What's new

From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran's brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,965
10
28,980
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ateenage dissident trailed behind a group of smugglers in the borderlands of western Iran. For three days, Rezan trekked a rocky mountain range and walked through minefields along a winding path forged by seasoned smugglers to circumnavigate the country’s heavily armed Revolutionary Guards. It was a trip too dangerous for respite of much more than a few stolen moments at a time.


“I knew that if an officer spotted us, we would die immediately,” said the 19-year-old Iranian-Kurdish activist, whom CNN is identifying by her pseudonym Rezan for security purposes. She was traveling to the border with Iraq, one of Iran’s most militarized frontiers, where according to rights groups, many have been shot to death by Iranian security forces for crossing illegally, or for smuggling illicit goods.

She had fled her hometown of Sanandaj in western Iran where security forces were wreaking death and destruction on the protest sites. Demonstrators were arbitrarily detained, some were shot dead in front of her, she said. Many were beaten up on the streets. In the second week of the protests, security forces pulled Rezan by her uncovered hair, she said. As she was being dragged down the street, screaming in agony, she saw her friends forcefully detained and children getting beaten.


From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran's brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border
From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran's brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border© Provided by CNN

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

TruthSeeker
Iran Crisis Updates
2
Replies
25
Views
758
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
mohsen
Iran airs confession video of 2 French DGSE agents
2
Replies
16
Views
425
Sineva
Sineva
B
India Crackdown Forces Rohingya Refugees to Go fUnderground, Flee to Bangladesh
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
UKBengali
U
H
  • Locked
The Arab World Isn't Just Silent on China’s Crackdown on Uighurs. It's Complicit
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
183
Views
9K
denel
denel
aziqbal
She was loved for standing up to China. She may die in jail
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom