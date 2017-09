EDINBURGH — China has come a long way since the mid-20th century years in which millions suffered in poverty as a result of the harsh rule of Chairman Mao Zedong . After rethinking the economy and sticking to ambitious plans to turbocharge business and industry across the vast country, China’s leaders have transformed life in the Middle Kingdom . China has consistently demonstrated economic growth in recent decades. Now, the country is starting to overtake the US as the world’s most powerful economy . It does not yet have the largest Gross Domestic Product, but its Purchasing Power Parity reflects that its citizens are better off than Americans. Lifestyles are likely to soon be envied, too, as China wages a serious battle against pollution. If you are in any doubt that China is on track to dominate global trade and become the most powerful economy on the planet, take a look at these 10 fascinating facts about the country. – Jackie Cameron

7. China has over 1,000 “Taobao” villages. Mobile money is huge in China, from online shopping to financial services to entrepreneurship. In rural areas, more than 1,000 “Taobao” villages – named after Alibaba’s shopping site – have sprung up, helping to lure some young graduates back from the cities. A “Taobao Village” is defined by Alibaba as one where over 10% of households run online stores, and where e-commerce revenues exceed 10 million RMB (roughly $1.6 million) per year.8. China is on track to become the world’s biggest filer of patents within two years. Far from the ‘Made in China’ cliché of the world’s workshop, China is now a hub of home-grown innovation, with explosive growth in intellectual property. In 2016, the number of international patent filings lodged with the World Intellectual Property Organization rose 45% to 43,000 – more than any other country except Japan or the US, which China is set to overtake if current trends continue.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading area of research, with China University of Science and Technology (USTC) in Hefei city opening the first national laboratory dedicated to creating brain-like artificial intelligence . China has also built the world’s most powerful supercomputer 9. China is building a new Silk Road. The vast One Belt, One Road initiative builds two new trade corridors – one overland, the other by sea – to connect China with its neighbours in the west: Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe. China has already committed $1 trillion to the project, which reaches a market of over 3 billion people and is a lynchpin in its vision of globalization. In fact, China is forecast to overtake the US as the world’s dominant economic power by 2030, based on share of global GDP, trade and exports.10. Chinese science fiction author Hao Jingfang just won a prestigious international prize. An economic researcher by day, Hao Jingfang scooped a Hugo award for Folding Beijing , a dystopian view of a city split into three separate social classes who live on different layers and are awake at different times. It captures real-world concerns about inequality in a country that has experienced a dizzying economic and social transition after years of communism.