From PMA to RMA... The Might of Will​

The day you enter the prestigiousyou are basically airborne on a skydive to an unknown destination at least for the next two years. You never know where this journey is going to take you, but thrill, adventure and memories accompany you for the rest of your life. In my case this has been the story so far. On entering theI could never have imagined where this journey would take me. And that ultimately, I would climb up the historicalto commission in Pakistan Army.My recollections of PMA are rich, full of memories and thrill. Theis the never-ending (punishment) term in which many cadets wish to run away from the academy. During thoseof never-ending nights and chilly winds of Kakul, Sergeants and Corporals were an integral and lethal part of my first term, as in every cadet's life. I had the opportunity to have the best people as my Directing Staff, either it was the corporal, sergeant or platoon commander. Thepassed the fastest in the amalgam of boxing, exerciseand a number of other activities. Time flew and before we knew it, thestarted and we were there for the reception of 132 Long Course just as our corporals had been exactly a year back. Being a corporal was quite challenging and a learning experience. Alongside this responsibility the cat and mouse game between us and our seniors kept us busy. Field exerciseandflew by.The selection test forAustralia started. In few days, we underwent various tests to fulfil the selection criteria such as physical tests, assault course, rappelling, extempore speeches and many others. The top 50 cadets of our course started off with the tests initially and only 13 of us were left after panel interviews and finalization of merit list. Interview with the Commandant PMA was the next step which went quite well. And a week later we were jumping with excitement on hearing the news of going to GHQ, Rawalpindi for interview with theEight of us got interviewed and it was a big day for all of us. With our fingers crossed we headed back to the academy. A few silent days passed by without any news. Then one day a platoon mate came rushing to me and conveyed the news of my selection forIt felt like a dream coming true. Two other cadets got selected forThe moment was inexpressible and there was an air of jubilation in our halls of study. The memories of pre-departure formalities and my final few days at PMA are very vague as time seemed to rush past.Being amongst the finest people from the top armies of the world was a different experience altogether. The descent from being the senior-most at PMA to the junior-most at RMA felt like a jolt at first. But as they say, "No pain, no gain". From Aurangzeb-1 at PMA to 14 Platoon of Gaza Company, I had definitely come a long way. First Term was all about soldiering the basic skills in barracks and field. Soon I felt the importance of PMA chachas (room bearers), who were dodgy at times but mostly useful. From polishing shoes to ironing clothes, Skype was my buddy throughout this time. The weekends in London were full of enjoyment and we waited eagerly for those. Week ‘one to five’ of junior term were quite busy due to strenuous routine, however, it eased with the passage of time. Being part of the academy cricket team earned me a few extra privileges as well. Life in barracks atwas quite relaxed and comfortable, however, field exercises were the great adventure! Every now and then we used to be out in the field for some field exercise for days and even weeks.From temperature dropping below zero degree celsius to day-long attacks fused with CBRN1 effects made our beds back in the barracks dearer to us than anything else. Most of our exercises were conducted in Brecon (Wales) which is commonly known as 'Hell on Earth' among the cadets. The black mountains of Brecon combined with the wet weather and soggy fields made those more arduous. The ‘Junior Term’ exercises consisted of basic platoon and section level attacks. ‘First Term’ came to an end with the Sovereign’s Parade. I made trips to Blackburn and Oxford on long-weekends as well. ‘Intermediate Term’ was waiting for us as we returned back to the academy. Getting back to work is always difficult, however, PMA had moulded us well.The next strenuous task was Exercise First Encounter which is termed as Exercise Yarmuk by Pakistani cadets at Sandhurst. With 72 hours of non-stop digging combined with sleepless nights, it brought us back to the early days of PMA. Preparing field defences with an offensive spirit was the main theme of this field exercise. However, with unwavering determination it went by quickly and soon we were back in the camp.was soon to follow which was basically five long weeks of academics and routine work in the academy.presentations and case studies kept us busy at the camp. I took up squash as my sport and soon became part of the academy team. Another field exercise consisting of urban operations came by which was quite a learning experience. Next to follow was our trip to France and the famous beaches ofand. It was good fun combined with the thrilling experience of revisiting World War sites. After returning from France,competition and log race competitions were held. We couldn’t do very well as a platoon, however, it brought back the memories ofand PMA. The experience with drill staff at PMA is inexplicable as such things are not to be found in any other military academy of the world. Anothercame entrusting me with the responsibility of being the senior-most Pakistani cadet at RMA.Thebegan with theand the vow of commissioning at the culmination of the term kept strengthening with every passing day. Participating in a field exercise in the snow had always been my dream and there it came true.was one of the most educating and exciting exercises any soldier could undergo. With public order, operations in built-up areas, forward operating base, rural and urban phases, it was one of the best field exercises I have undergone so far. Snow added to the excitement. Days passed by with growing excitement and thrill of the commissioning day. And then the final exercise came, famously known aswhich ultimately recapitulated the whole training. Fifteen long days in the field scared us in the beginning, however, in anticipation of theevery day passed swiftly.(U.S. Army base in Germany) was the destination for this exercise. Live firing attack at platoon and section level during the exercise was the most realistic training experience one can have in his military career. It was followed by sixlevel attacks in complex scenarios and with the best equipment. Being appointed thefor the final attack was challenging. It later proved to be one of the best experiences of my life. With a company in command, from personal administration to battle preparation, everything was in my hands. With the best possible battle preparations, I tried to uplift the morale of my company by raising slogans during the night of attack. The attack went pretty well with casualties piling up andtrying best to manage them all. Finally, the 'stop' was called which marked the culmination of the exercise. However, thiswas different from all the stops we had been hearing atThis was the final one which meant we were qualified to climb theIt was one of the happiest moments of my life.On return from Germany, nothing much was left to do except theApril 10 was theand one of the most important days of my life. I was finally going to commission in Pakistan Army after two and a half years of training by climbing the prestigious Old College Steps.2 These were the historical steps to have been climbed by Field Marshal Ayub Khan, Sultan of Brunei, King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia and many other eminent personalities around the globe. Climbing these steps was an inexpressible and intense moment as all the highlights of PMA and RMA flashed in my memory, bringing tears of joy.On entering PMA, I never had the slightest clue that I would be leaving theto get commission from RMA,Now, when I look at my journey from the outset to being a Captain in theof Pakistan Army, it overwhelms me. To sum it all up, I feel honoured and privileged to serve in one of the top armies of the world after training from two of the finest military academies in the world, PMA and RMA. I will cherish the memories and experiences forever and take great pride in it.Long Live Pakistan Army!1. Chemical Biological Radiological And Nuclear Warfare2. Similar to the Red Stairs in PMA.