From Pakistan to America and beyond, we have just as much in common as differences – Cynthia Ritchie

May 1, 2018​

Pagal Gori (crazy English woman) Crazy for Pakistan

‘Emerging Faces: Exploring Pakistan’s Hidden Treasures’.

Cynthia participated in a variety of humanitarian projects in Pakistan, from flood relief and health care efforts to the reconstruction of high schools and women’s health clinics. Ritchie has said she finds much in common between Pakistan and her native American South, and she now hopes to produce media projects that promote positive relations between Americans and Pakistanis.