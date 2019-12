A girl was kidnapped and her friend was shot. But people, having the mindset they have, this is the reaction of some.Since people on this forum are really obsessed with another country, they have become blind to the reality in our own country.Found dead in her room, signs of assault.4 year old raped and killed then thrown into a 80m deep well.5 year old raped and killed.Corpse of a 32 year old woman raped after her burial.Victim, raped and killed.Raped and killed.Raped and killed.10 year old declared Kari by jirga and stoned to death.