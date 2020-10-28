Sarmad Ishfaq
Hello Everyone.
I have been published by E-International Relations, one of the leading open-access website for students and scholars of international politics, and I wanted to share my work with all of you. The synopsis of the piece is below (I can't post the full article since the website does not allow copy-pasting).
From Militancy to Stone Pelting: The Vicissitudes of the Kashmiri Freedom Movement
"Since 1947, the Kashmir issue has been the primary schism between Pakistan and India. The intractable Kashmir issue has led to 3 wars between the two states and another one seems to be looming overhead. The Kashmir freedom movement itself has changed dramatically over time. The paper details these various evolutions of the Kashmiri freedom movement: how it began due to Delhi's Machiavellian and hardline tactics, to how Pakistan hijacked the movement in the late 1980s and converted it into a militancy. Lastly, the paper covers the current iteration of the movement. This cycle of the movement is one that is not fueled by Pakistan's funding to militants (as this has drastically decreased since the mid-2000s) but due to the radical Hindutva ideology of the BJP and other right-wing Hindu nationalist groups. International commentators are now of the opinion that the real oxygen to the Kashmiri movement, which reignited after 2016, has been India's abhorrent actions under BJP rule. Whether this is the 400 plus day lockdown in Kashmir, the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the use of pellet guns blinding Kashmiri protesters, or the use of draconian laws in the region, the movement has picked up fervor but this time around the Kashmiris are armed with stones rather than AK-47s. The movement will only pick up pace further as India's invasive tactics are not abating, and neither is Pakistan's diplomatic support to Kashmir that has led to the UN, EU, Turkey, and Malaysia calling out India. Things are coming to a boil."
Read the full piece on EIR here (and share as much as possible!): https://www.e-ir.info/2020/10/27/fr...icissitudes-of-the-kashmiri-freedom-movement/
