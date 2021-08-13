What's new

From LUMS To Selling ‘Homemade Biryani’ In Islamabad – What’s Muhammad Kamal’s Story?

HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States



Everyone finds themselves in unexpected circumstances sometimes. Muhammad Omar Kamal, a trained fellow from LUMS sells homemade biryani in the Blue Area of Islamabad. What is his story?



Kamal who sells homemade biryani has received enterprise management training from Lahore University of Management Sciences LUMS and McGill University in Canada. Moreover, he is a development professional. He, however, had to start selling biryani due to unemployment.

Image: Independent Urdu
From the University of Bahawalpur, he obtained a degree in Political Science and English. Additionally, from Bahauddin Zakariya University, he received a master’s degree in International Public Relations. In the Blue Area, he now sells homemade biryani from his car to Savour Foods.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, he said, “I am selling my homemade chicken biryani here. I have studied enterprise management at LUMS and McGill. I have done 15 years of research on fundraising”.

Image: Independent Urdu
“I am probably the only Pakistani in the world to have written a book on fundraising,” Kamal added. His wife is a chef who makes biryani for Kamal to sell.

“I have been unemployed for four years and I have been asking people for help to find me a job or consultancy. God gave me the vision to start my own work so that my dependence on people would end. My wife agreed to run a food business, and that is how we got started.”



Omar Kamal gives a piece of advice
“I started with 15 boxes made for Rs 5,000 and now I sell 30 to 35 boxes a day. I hope to buy a Mercedes next year,” said Kamal, proudly. “Up until two months ago, my friends helped me run the house, but now, thank God, I ask my friends to let me know if anyone needs my assistance.”

Image: Independent Urdu
“I want to encourage all people to stop cursing Pakistan for God’s sake. I stand on Pakistani soil, and I am very happy and satisfied. Put an end to begging. I started this business with only five thousand rupees, and now I earn three times as much.”

“We have no shame in eating halal food and working hard,” he advises. “Many of our brothers and sisters work abroad, even for smaller jobs. If they started working here, unemployment would be entirely eradicated.”

Check out his interview!

Abdul Malik, who earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from China, is now selling sharbat in Pakistan known by the name of Muhabbat ka Sharbat. What were his circumstances?



Arsalan Ahmed is another young graduate who did his bachelor’s from Karachi university’s department of economics. Why did he set up a stall of French fries and limca after the completion of his degree?





@Imran Khan try and let me know ... I will go once I am in Islamabad ...
Those who are in Isb surrounding please give a try to professor sahib biyrani ...
 
Last edited:
P

Patriot forever

Jun 2, 2020
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Must have gone into dissent sciences at LUMS. They are very much in demand and get high paid jobs in dollars from American embassy, and the 2nd grade ones are routed to Indian embassy. 😂
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Some advice for students - unless your parents have amassed a fortune that allows you live like a nawabzada without working - study degrees or learn skills from which you will be able to earn a living.

What Job market was this guy targeting when he thought he'd study Political Science and English or International Public Relations? There are probably a few hundred jobs in the entire country for people with that skill set. Most of them go to idiots unqualified for them on the basis of nepotism.

Now this man is a smart man, he spent years doing research and when he was hit by unemployment he started his own business. He is a credit to his upbringing. There are many that in his position will lament their situation.

Please be careful and give lots of thought to the job market before investing lakhs into a university education. We are a poor under-developed country which is deeply corrupt and unjust. Merit is a word in the dictionary - that's it.
 
