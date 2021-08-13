From LUMS To Selling ‘Homemade Biryani’ In Islamabad – What’s Muhammad Kamal’s Story?

Everyone finds themselves in unexpected circumstances sometimes. Muhammad Omar Kamal, a trained fellow from LUMS sells homemade biryani in the Blue Area of Islamabad. What is his story?
Kamal who sells homemade biryani has received enterprise management training from Lahore University of Management Sciences LUMS and McGill University in Canada. Moreover, he is a development professional. He, however, had to start selling biryani due to unemployment.
From the University of Bahawalpur, he obtained a degree in Political Science and English. Additionally, from Bahauddin Zakariya University, he received a master’s degree in International Public Relations. In the Blue Area, he now sells homemade biryani from his car to Savour Foods.
In an interview with Independent Urdu, he said, “I am selling my homemade chicken biryani here. I have studied enterprise management at LUMS and McGill. I have done 15 years of research on fundraising”.
“I am probably the only Pakistani in the world to have written a book on fundraising,” Kamal added. His wife is a chef who makes biryani for Kamal to sell.
“I have been unemployed for four years and I have been asking people for help to find me a job or consultancy. God gave me the vision to start my own work so that my dependence on people would end. My wife agreed to run a food business, and that is how we got started.”
Omar Kamal gives a piece of advice
“I started with 15 boxes made for Rs 5,000 and now I sell 30 to 35 boxes a day. I hope to buy a Mercedes next year,” said Kamal, proudly. “Up until two months ago, my friends helped me run the house, but now, thank God, I ask my friends to let me know if anyone needs my assistance.”
“I want to encourage all people to stop cursing Pakistan for God’s sake. I stand on Pakistani soil, and I am very happy and satisfied. Put an end to begging. I started this business with only five thousand rupees, and now I earn three times as much.”
“We have no shame in eating halal food and working hard,” he advises. “Many of our brothers and sisters work abroad, even for smaller jobs. If they started working here, unemployment would be entirely eradicated.”
