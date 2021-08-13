From LUMS To Selling ‘Homemade Biryani’ In Islamabad – What’s Muhammad Kamal’s Story?

Some advice for students - unless your parents have amassed a fortune that allows you live like a nawabzada without working - study degrees or learn skills from which you will be able to earn a living.



What Job market was this guy targeting when he thought he'd study Political Science and English or International Public Relations? There are probably a few hundred jobs in the entire country for people with that skill set. Most of them go to idiots unqualified for them on the basis of nepotism.



Now this man is a smart man, he spent years doing research and when he was hit by unemployment he started his own business. He is a credit to his upbringing. There are many that in his position will lament their situation.



Please be careful and give lots of thought to the job market before investing lakhs into a university education. We are a poor under-developed country which is deeply corrupt and unjust. Merit is a word in the dictionary - that's it.