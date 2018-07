Shahtoot Dam: Pakistan Apprehensive

War Over Water – Pakistan Concerned by India, Afghanistan Threats

“Limiting the dependence on enemy nations like India and Afghanistan is fundamental for national security as water is being used as a powerful threat to blackmail Pakistan,” The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) said. Dams will not only guarantee consistent water and security but also diminish dependence on fossil fuels, balancing the energy mix which is profoundly tilted towards oil.



Meanwhile, the cost of Diamer-Basha dam in Pakistan was estimated to be Rs 1,450 billion in 2008 while the allocation for the dam for the year 2018-19 stands at Rs 23.50 billion, which is unusual. Dr Mughal from PEW said that the cost of building the dam has jumped by billions due to impediments and exchange rate depletion.



He said that dams will also overcome dependence on furnace oil, saving billions of dollars in energy imports. It will decrease the cost of power generation which will promote economic activity, generate jobs, and boost exports.