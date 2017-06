Here’s how the villagers of Payvihir, encouraged by the NGO Khoj, embraced the spirit of the contentious Forest Rights Act, 2006, and forged an incredible uplifting story of community conservation.

Villagers undertook soil and water conservation works, plantations, and protection from forest fires and grazing. They also ensured a mix of natural regeneration and afforestation.

Afforestation and regeneration of lost flora and fauna also led to better livelihoods, and improved governance of the village. All of this was taken into consideration by the UNDP when they decided to bestow their Biodiversity Award on Payvihir. The award carried a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

This season, Payvihir joined hands with three adjacent CFR villages — Khatijapur, Upatkheda and Kumbiwagholi — to sell 10 tons of sitafals under the brand Naturals Melghat, and recorded a turnover of ₹5 lakh.