From gentleman to general

When a young lad is inducted in military he is called gentleman, gentleman cadet. But when he reaches the highest position he is called general. This whole hierarchy is upside down.

And then in between of it, there is a conflicting rank viz. 'major general'. How can a thing be major and general at the same time.

Origin of this hierarchy has many patent inventions but origin of many of those inventions lie somewhere else. If they had learnt how to arrange and name the ranks of military.

Secondly, many odd things were considered normal in the past but have changed now. Can we change these things and think about it.
 
He cannot get comissioned until he passes that stage of gentleman, which is laid as the basis of his career and the initial step to start a career.
 
Obviously, it takes a very long time to beat every last vestige of gentlemanliness out of a Cadet to make him a General. :D
 

