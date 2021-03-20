What's new

From Finland to India

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,031
-4
852
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland

The first train from Finland to India is currently on the way, running via the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

This corridor has been on the agenda for Russia, Iran and India for a longer time. Now more than ever, the potential is becoming clear. In this show, we talk to two experts from operator Nurminen Logistics: CEO Olli Pohjanvirta and Olga Stephanova. We also look at a video report from the port of Rotterdam, where the placing of the Caland Bridge is explained by ProRail.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
World Happiness Report 2021: India ranks 139 out of 149 nations, Pakistan happier at 105
2
Replies
24
Views
748
iLION12345_1
iLION12345_1
alex pitters
List of countries that have banned UK flights due to new strain of coronavirus
Replies
8
Views
540
Titanium100
Titanium100
D
Why number of COVID cases in India is exponentially higher than reported
Replies
13
Views
524
d00od00o
D
Vanguard One
India falls 28 spots to 140th rank in WEF Gender Gap report; third-worst performer in South Asia
Replies
0
Views
169
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
Chakar The Great
Fragile Index shows India is headed into a scary future
2
Replies
22
Views
4K
pothead
pothead

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom