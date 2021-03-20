The first train from Finland to India is currently on the way, running via the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC).This corridor has been on the agenda for Russia, Iran and India for a longer time. Now more than ever, the potential is becoming clear. In this show, we talk to two experts from operator Nurminen Logistics: CEO Olli Pohjanvirta and Olga Stephanova. We also look at a video report from the port of Rotterdam, where the placing of the Caland Bridge is explained by ProRail.