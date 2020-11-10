From Australian barley to Vietnamese beer - Shepparton News With Vietnam’s malting barley imports set to nearly double by 2030, the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre is working to ensure Australia maintains a significant market share. AEGIC hosted a virtual event for the Vietnamese brewing and...

With Vietnam’s malting barley imports set to nearly double by 2030, the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre is working to ensure Australia maintains a significant market share.AEGIC hosted a virtual event for the Vietnamese brewing and malting industry to provide an update on the 2020 growing season and communicate the benefits of Australian malting barley.AEGIC barley markets manager Mary Raynes said Vietnam was famous for its beer drinking culture.“Vietnam is in the top 10 beer markets globally and Australia is their largest supplier of malt and malting barley,” she said.“Vietnam consumed more than 4.6 billion litres of beer in 2019.“COVID-19 has had an impact on beer consumption, however Vietnam is the third largest consumer of beer in Asia and the largest in South-East Asia.”Ms Raynes said beer production would increase by two to three per cent each year towards 2030, boosting demand for malt and malting barley.“AEGIC analysis forecasts that Vietnam’s malting capacity will increase towards 2030, which will result in malting barley imports jumping to about 330,000 metric tonnes, nearly double that required in 2019,” she said.The webinar,, was attended by more than 40 representatives of the Vietnamese malting and brewing industries.Participants received a detailed update on the 2020 barley season and an overview of the Australian barley industry.Barley Australia executive chair Megan Sheehy explained how Australia’s malt barley accreditation system adds value for customers.University of Adelaide Associate Professor Matthew Tucker presented his research into new opportunities for the customisation of barley grain and beta-glucan.University of Adelaide barley malt flavour research fellow Sue Stewart provided cutting-edge research and information comparing the flavour components of Australian and competitor barley varieties.AEGIC will continue to collaborate with the Australian barley industry to support the Vietnamese market.AEGIC is an initiative of the Western Australian Government and the Grains Research and Development Corporation.