synthetic nanoparticle

"From Atoms to Lives: The Evolution of Nanoparticle Assemblies"



The evolutionary path of the atomic world and architectural evolution of nanoparticle world. (Reprinted with permission by Wiley-VCH Verlag) (click on image to enlarge) ​





Similarities and differences between atoms and nanoparticles



a) Similarities and b) differences between atoms and nanoparticles. (Reprinted with permission by Wiley-VCH Verlag) (click on image to enlarge) ​

Molecules and molecular-type assemblies



a) Different types of molecules. b) Corresponding molecular-type assemblies. (Reprinted with permission by Wiley-VCH Verlag) (click on image to enlarge) ​





Crystals and crystalline-type assemblies





Biological organisms and analogous artificial assemblies



Different types of biological tissue structures and analogous nanoparticle assemblies. a) The chirality screw structures of DNA. b) The phospholipid layer structures of the cell membrane. c) The hierarchical structures of bone tissues. (Reprinted with permission by Wiley-VCH Verlag) (click on image to enlarge) ​

