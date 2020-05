Those people who are complaining about Ertugrul were quiet when Hollywood and Bollywood dramas were watched 24 7 in Pakistan. Music, dancing, filth is acceptable but not Islamic drama?



Whatever is shown in Ertugrul is very similar to Pakistani culture and religion. I watched all 5 seasons and couldn't see any difference.



The extreme secularist are complaining because Ertrgrul shows Muslims as being brave, successful, fair, warriors, protecting women rights, respecting parents and Holy Book. This is against their modern westernized way of life and for them we need to learn from the west, not Islam.



The extreme fundamentalist are complaining because Ertugrul is showing the true face of Islam and not an imported 18th century ISIS ideology, they cant digest the fact that the Islam for 1400 years and 1000years in Pakistan is different from their version which caused one of the greatest fitna in the Islamic history, from accusing Muslims of falsely committing shirk, kufr, bidah to suicide bombings, from attacking and digging graves of Allah almighty beloved people to twisting Quran and sunnah with false translations.

