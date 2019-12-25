What's new

From ancient Hindutva civilization to Kashmir, humanity and women are oppressed

State terrorism of Indian Army in Kashmir.jpg

The violation of the sanctity of Muslim women by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir today is in fact a reflection of the ancient and perpetual nature of Hindutva. The history of society bears witness to the fact that Hindutva society has always been the culprit and murderer of the sanctified woman.The facts of the ancient and modern Indian Hindutva society say that even the dignity of their own Hindu women was never protected from their horrors. The physical and spiritual humiliation inflicted by the earliest Hindu society on the vulnerable is the black chapter in history.

What the RSS terrorists and BJP’s extremist are doing with non-Hindu Indians in India today or what the Indian army and police do to Kashmiri Muslim women is the worst state terrorism. In fact this is the continuity of barbarian humiliation of women, and it has been a part of Hindu civilization since centuries.

The grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Ali Juma and many other historians write that in the ancient Hindu civilization, women were given the status of slaves. In some of its sects there was no difference between wife and sister. According to me this civilization may have been influenced by the traditions of the ancient Pharaoh kingdom, the Roman emperors and Greek royal families. History states that Raja Dahar also adopted this tradition.

The despicable practice of having relation with one's sisters and daughters (incest) in the West is very similar to the ancient Hindu culture. It should be noted that after the legalized homosexuality, the practice of incest is spreading fast in the West as well. It was a sign of the perversion of its faith that one considered relation with his mother, sister or daughter as a duty and a means of salvation to fulfill a woman's basic need. According to the Vedic injunctions, women could not touch any religious book. When they were widowed, they were forced to live as corpses.

Eastern and Western historians prove it. In ancient Hindu civilization, women were the victims of oppression and exploitation of their Hindutva rituals. The historian Westermarck writes that it was a religious tradition in ancient Hindu society that if a woman touched an idol, the deity and sanctity of that "sacred idol" was considered "extinct" and was thrown away.

After the partition, atrocities against women by Hindutva continue in all over India and especially with Muslim women in Kashmir. The spirit of Hindutva's oppression of women has infiltrated the Indian Army in Kashmir. Muslim women are victims of the worst human rights violations by Indian soldiers and police personnel. According to human right organizations many reports have been released regarding the elimination of violence against Kashmiri women.

According to reports, Indian troops have killed more than 100 thousands people, including more than 1,000 women in occupied Kashmir since last 20 years. Women and young girls are being abused, tortured, maimed and killed by Indian Army and other forces. Kashmiri women are the victims of the worst sexual violence in the world by Hindutva elements.

The reports stated that since 1989, 23000 women have been widowed and more than 12000 women were humiliated. Reports of gang-rape of 23 women of a village in Kupwara district of Kashmir were published by human rights organizations. According to a news website Al-Qamar, Indian police officers abducted and desecrated an eight year old girl Asifa Bano in Kathua two years ago.

The South Asian Wire reported that the Indian military uses rape of women as a weapon of war against freedom fighters. According to Human Rights Watch port, most of the abuses occurred during siege and search operations. According to another HRW’s report, security personnel in Kashmir have used rape as a counter-insurgency tactic. The South Asian Wire reports that the pattern of rape in Kashmir is very criminal and cruel. When soldiers enter civilian homes, they kill men before raping women.

A scholar, Shubh Mathur, described rapes of Muslim women as "an essential element of Indian military strategy in Kashmir". Why all this atrocities and brutal treatment of women is continued in Kashmir? The main reason is that oppression of women, violation of women's sanctity and oppression of non-Hindu religions is an ancient tradition of Hindutva civilization. Hindutva also wants to suppress Kashmir's freedom movement through atrocities and state terrorism in Kashmir.

The mission of the RSS in India is to crack down on non-Hindu minorities, especially Muslims. The BJP is sowing the seeds of religious hatred under the extremist Hindutva agenda. And the Indian arbitrariness and law enforcement agencies, enslaved by the RSS and the BJP, are committing the massacre of Kashmiri Muslims and the desecration of women as their holy religious duty.

The oppressed Muslims of Kashmir are waiting for the help from the world of human rights activists and the international community.

Hindus can jump up and down a thousand times - Kashmir belongs to the Kashmiri and their voices WILL be heard. They will decide their own fate. That’s all we ask - if they decide to be part of India that’s fine by me but they must decide for themselves not some dirty infestation sitting in Dheli.
 
Don't forget violation of the sanctity of Muslim women by the Indian Police.

UP girl accuses father Idris Khan and family members of sexually abusing her, forcing her to marry a cousin



A video has surfaced where a girl from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh has levelled serious allegations against her family members. She has alleged that her father Idris Khan, who is a police official posted in the IG office in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and her brothers have been sexually exploiting her and forcing her to marry her cousin brother.


The girl has left her house and has taken refuge in Haridwar Kotwali. The girl reveals that her mother was a Hindu while her father is a Muslim. She alleged that her father Idris Khan killed her mother had since then has been sexually exploiting her and forcing her to convert and marry her cousin Waqar Younis. Tired of the exploitation and harassment she has left her house and approached Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists who brought her to the Haridwar Kotwali on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father has lodged a missing complaint and based on the complaint the Badaun police reached Haridwar Kotwali to take her back home. But the girl, who is an adult now, has refused to go back home. Reiterating all the allegations in front of the police she has sought police security. The victim, a resident of Badaun, alleged that she had left the house on her own will on November 5. She said that she was repeatedly being sexually exploited and mistreated. Her father was also pressurising her to marry his elder brother’s son Waqar Younis.

The victim has alleged that some officials of UP Police who are on good terms with her father have been pressurising her to return to UP. She added that she is an adult and she refuses to go back to her family members. She also claimed that her family has threatened that all the VHP and Bajrang Dal workers who have been helping her will be killed in ‘encounters’.

The Haridwar police have presented the woman in the City Magistrate Court. City Kotwal Amarjeet Singh told that the girl has been produced in the City Magistrate Court. He said that appropriate action would be taken based on the victim’s complaint.


www.jagran.com

दारोगा की बेटी ने परिवार पर लगाया यौन शोषण का आरोप, पीएम से भी लगाई गुहार

बरेली आइजी कार्यालय में तैनात एक दारोगा की बेटी ने हरिद्वार में पुलिस और मीडिया के सामने अपने परिवार पर यौन शोषण समेत कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। युवती का कहना है कि उसकी मां हिंदू थी जबकि पिता मुस्लिम हैं।
www.jagran.com www.jagran.com
 
Typical of a Hindu Indian (above) to use one case of an abuse by a 'Muslim' as an excuse to tarnish and discredit Muslims as subhumans and worthy of abuse.
 
My Dear ! Where is the police investigation report and medical certificate about this girl's claims and case after this news?

In India, there are many so-called Muslims like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah and Saif Ali Khan, who marry their sisters and daughters to Hindus. You cannot cover up thousands rape cases of daughters of Kashmir with this unverified news.

India must stop state terrorism in Kashmir and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of international organizations
 
