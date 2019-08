Following a communications blackout and military crackdown in Kashmir on Aug. 5, the Indian government announced that it would revoke Kashmir's special status, a designation that since 1947 has allowed the territory to have its own flag, constitution and partial autonomy. Author and journalist Siddhartha Deb analyzes the unfolding events in the region, arguing that stripping Kashmir of its special status is part of right-wing Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing efforts to reinforce nationalist rhetoric and policy. "This is basically Modi’s way of distracting from the large-scale problems that continue to plague India under his rule," Deb says. "This is a kind of escalation of violence, an escalation of exercise of power from Delhi."

