From a grocery store to the helm of industries

Abul Khair Group is one of the leading industrial conglomerates in the country. Abul Khair started business with a modest grocery shop. After his death, his successors have taken the business to even greater heights

It was back in 1946 when a young boy, still in his teens, came to Chattogram from Noakhali, empty-handed and in search of a fortune. He took up a job at a grocery shop in Pahartali. Later, he himself opened up a shop there. And with the profit from this shop, he set up a bidi factory in the area. He started making bidi, a hand rolled cigarette, with only two employees. The bidi factory gradually expanded to Feni, Noakhali and Cumilla. Business started growing little by little. He had also set up a brick kiln and a lungi factory. He invested in a cinema hall and started an import business. He bought land in order to set up new factories in the future. But before starting a big industry, he died early on 4 February 1978 at the age of 49. This was Abul Khair, the founder of Abul Khair Group.

Abul Khair had sown the seeds of entrepreneurship for his heirs before his death. In turn, the worked hard and transformed this into a leading business group of the country. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group released a report on the private sector of Bangladesh in 2020. The report listed the 23 companies of the country based in their income. Abul Khair Group topped the list with a revenue of $1.70 billion or about Tk145 billion (Tk14,500 crore) annually. Its current revenue exceeds this figure.

Currently Abul Khair Group is leading in many industrial sectors. Its Shah Cement brand has the largest share in the country's cement market. The company leads the corrugated iron sheet market, comes in second in the steel rod market with its AKS brand. Its Stella sanitary ware has become the market leader in hardly any time at all. Abul Khair Group also leads the market in many food products including Marks powered milk. Its Seylon brand tea has the second-largest market for tea in the country.

Born in 1929, Abul Khair was the second of the three children of Serajul Islam from Natshwar of Noakhai's Begumganj upazlia. He studied at a village school. In 1946, when he was in Class 9, he came to Pahartali of Chattogram with a person from his village to earn a living. He got a job at a grocery shop owned by a certain Gaffar Saheb in Pahartali. When he received his monthly salary, he saved a portion for himself and sent the remaining amount home. After working for a few years, Abul Khair dreamt of setting up his own shop. He told his father Serajul Islam about his wish. Serajul Islam sold land and gave Abul Khair some money. With his savings and the money given by his father, Abul Khair opened a grocery shop in Pahartali market in 1950-51. At that time, a haji camp was set up in Pahartali. People at the camp went to Saudi Arabia from Chattogram port by ship to perform hajj. As the hajis came, Abul Khair made a decent profit in two years. But he had bigger dreams.