From 30 million to zero: China creates a malaria-free future

Professor Yang Henglin works with Xu Shiyan to examine blood smears for possible malaria parasite infections. The Yunnan Institute of Parasitic Diseases.

Early efforts

A malaria eradication poster printed in Tianjin Province in 1956 titled: "To Eradicate Malaria within Certain Time Period." Image courtesy of the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Setting the elimination goal

Country ownership

A China CDC staff member demonstrates the use of a rapid diagnostic test to detect exposure to malaria parasites. If a malaria case is detected, the test is administered to community members living in the same area within 7 days.

The “1-3-7” strategy

Strategies lead to success

Professor Yang Henglin and the team pictured at the Yunnan Institute of Parasitic Diseases. They stand ready to help confirm any cases of malaria.

Border vigilance