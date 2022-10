Pakistan is expecting a total of 100+ new J-10s and Jf-17s by 2025. Good chance of seeing newer F-16Vs and 5th generations Azms by 2030.



At the same time India will induct more LCAs by 2025. In the short term i dont believe India will be able to place order and receive any additional foreign jets since it takes atleast a frw years for initial production batch to be delivered.



By 2030 India will likely get additional LCAs/Rafales/ and possibly their own indiginous MCA?