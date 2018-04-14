What's new

Friends of Turkey: A light-hearted thread.

Assalam alaikum wrwb, günaydın, nasılsın?

I noticed that we do not have a thread for Turkish members and pro-Turkish members to exchange light-hearted conversations. This is my attempt at this.

The aim of this thread is to bring together Turks from all over the world: Turkey, Balkans, Mediterranean, Caucasus, Central Asia, etc. and also friends of Turkey, admirers of Turkish culture, supporters of the Turkish military and state.

I ask Mods to please keep this thread free of trolling. Members, please report instances to Moderation directly and do not reply to provocateurs.

This thread is an effort to bring back the Turkish presence to PDF. Please tag and bring all Turks and friends of Turks here. Teşekkür ederim


Last edited:
Much love going out to our Turkish brothers and sisters from your Pakistani brothers and sisters.

:turkey::pakistan::turkey::pakistan::turkey::pakistan::turkey::pakistan::turkey::pakistan:
 
Went to Turkey last year - I just could stop eating the delicious food. They know how to make your mouth water. Beautiful experience look forward in going again soon 🇹🇷
 
Kardeş, what is your favorite dish which you had?

I love the way they make Lamb and rice. Pide made the right way is also delicious. Seasoned Chicken they make is just like our tandoori Chicken.

I probably have tried every Turkish soda brand. I regularly make Turkish coffee and tea at home.
 
One of my earliest messages on this forum was on Turkey, and it is the only way I can describe my feelings towards that land.
I do not know as much about Turkey or the Turkish people as I should, but there is something that binds me with them in a way I cannot explain.

"Turkey is not just a country, it is a place in the heart of every Pakistani"
 
