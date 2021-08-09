Friends of everyone: Delegation from the Emirates visits Tehran for meeting with Raisi Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, led a delegation to the Iranian capital where he met President Ebrahim Raisi, who was sworn in to office on Thursday, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Saturday. Sheikh Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President...

Friends of everyone: Delegation from the Emirates visits Tehran for meeting with RaisiDuring the meeting, Raisi expressed Iran's sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields, according to IRNAAmi Rojkes Dombe | 9/08/2021 Contact authorShare thisSheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan - WAM/Tariq alfahamSheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, led a delegation to the Iranian capital where he met President Ebrahim Raisi, who was sworn in to office on Thursday, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.Sheikh Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.During the meeting, Raisi expressed Iran's sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA. Raisi, 60, who is described as a hardliner, replaced Hassan Rouhani as president.