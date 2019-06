‘Nowhere they can hide’: Malaysia’s new hard-nosed police chief Abdul Hamid calls out 1MDB fugitive financier Jho Low

The career police officer, who was sidelined in 2015 by now-deposed leader Najib Razak for getting too close to the corruption scandal, promised the fugitive and his associates they would be safe if they came back

Wanted in Malaysia, Singapore and the US, some media reports say Low is living freely in China – but Beijing says it has no knowledge of his location

Some reports said Low – an acquaintance of

deposed prime minister Najib Razak

, who is on trial for his role in the 1MDB scandal – is living freely in China.