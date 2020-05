In more than 40 years we have not suffered major friendly fire accidents. In 2020 we already have a second major case. I am not totally convinced that this is not some kind of a plot.



Just think about this for a second. What is the best way to topple IRI? It sure isn't sanctions or war. These "accidents" that just keep appearing are the most effective way to undermine IRI and spark a coup or revolution of some sort. Smells like the 53 CIA coup but much more advanced!

Click to expand...