Despite the government's efforts to ensure that a lockdown stays in place, it has been reported that crowds are gathering in mosques for Friday prayer congregations in different parts of the country.At Islamabad's Red Mosque, hundreds have gathered for Friday midday congregational prayers, in defiance of government orders on social distancing in the wake of the country's coronavirus outbreak.In contrast, other mosques in the Pakistani capital have also held congregational prayers, but advised people to maintain distance between them when they pray. (This picture taken at a main mosque in the city's F8 sector.)The prayer congregations have been restricted to five people in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Yet, every Friday authorities face challenges in enforcing the rule as people gather for Friday prayers across the country.Some mosques have ensured social distancing, however.