This is the best you could do

So painful to watch all this!

Contributions

grateful for your works that made me who I am and who I am NOT.

Confucious, Loa Tzu, Sun Zue thankyou...for enlightment..

De hele de wereld is uw vaderland, mijne zoon!



I know nothing I say or try will stop the Secterianism or Rascism

Ode to Joy!

Whitesuperamists, Brownsuperamists, Yellowsuperamists

I reject all those Prisonsers of Hate...

This is dedicated to those who are suffering and are going to Die!!!