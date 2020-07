Freshwater reservoir found at one of Beijing’s artificial islands in the South China Sea

Chinese scientists discovered the body of water beneath Fiery Cross Reef and it’s thought to be expanding at a fast rate of 1 metre a year

They believe land reclamation has accelerated the process, and similar reservoirs may be forming at other man-made islands

China’s man-made island on Fiery Cross Reef has been described as its “most advanced” artificial base in the South China Sea. Photo: People’s Daily

China built an island on Fiery Cross Reef that now spans more than 2 sq km. Photo: Xu Hehua

Scientists estimate the body of fresh water will have expanded to a depth of 15 metres by 2035. Photo: Xu Hehua