“Keeping in mind US President Trump’s visit to Agra, 500 cusecs of water has been released from the Ganganahar to improve the environmental condition of the Yamuna. This water will reach the Yamuna in Mathura by February 20 and Agra by February 21 afternoon,”

the move may not make Yamuna’s water fit for drinking, but could reduce the foul smell.

fresh coats of paint, potholes covered with dry tarand uniformly coloured shop hoardings,