Fresh Questions After the Extension

the chief justice remarked that if the required legislation was not made in six months, the notification issued by the government extending the tenure of the army chief for another three years would lapse.

The short order did not mention that in the event of no legislation, the army chief will cease to be the chief.

Not mentioning in the short order the consequences flowing from non-legislation within six months, however, is a double edged sword. It could also be interpreted to mean that in the event of no legislation, the army chief will continue in office indefinitely. Such open-ended extension in tenure will be fraught with grave consequences. A new precedent of an army chief saddled in his position indefinitely would have been established.

The prime minister is reported to have formed a committee to begin negotiations with coalition partners as well as the political parties in opposition

One would have thought that the prime minister would have realised the need to declare a ceasefire with the opposition, but this does not seem to be the case. The opposition is in majority in the Senate and even if the issue is to be settled through ordinary legislation the government needs opposition’s support.

The prime minister’s attitude is a recipe to embarrass the army and its chief in a parliamentary debate on proposed legislation. Some wonder if this is being deliberately done.



Significantly, after the short order was issued there has been no meeting of the corps commanders. Nor has there been any statement or tweet by the ISPR which otherwise leaves no opportunity to comment on any issue whether related to security or economy or the climate.

for the first time the Parliament is faced with both an opportunity as well as challenge to legislate on the extension and terms and conditions of service of the army chief. So far, issues like these have been decided in complete darkness behind closed doors by the army leadership and never brought before the Parliament. Not long ago, 90 acres of prime land in Lahore was allotted to a former army chief as retirement benefit. When questioned as to under what law the allotment had been made, the ISPR angrily tweeted that it had been done under the Constitution, without of course quoting the relevant article. It warned also that asking such questions tantamount to instigating a clash between the institutions.