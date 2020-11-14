What's new

Fresh lockdowns in China as local Covid-19 infections spread to 11 provinces

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Authorities in northern China are reimposing lockdowns and other emergency measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, with health officials warning of a worsening outbreak after the country recorded more than 100 cases across 11 provinces over the last week.
Hong Kong (CNN)Authorities in northern China are reimposing lockdowns and other emergency measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, with health officials warning of a worsening outbreak after the country recorded more than 100 cases across 11 provinces over the last week.
"Since October 17, there have been multiple scattered local outbreaks in China, and they're expanding rapidly," Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission (NHC), said at a news conference Sunday. "There is an increasing risk that the outbreak will spread even further."
The rapid spread comes despite about 75% of China's population -- or more than a billion people -- being fully vaccinated, according to Mi.
The caseload of China's latest outbreak pales in comparison with those of some other countries, including Singapore and the United Kingdom. But the scope of its spread has worried the Chinese government, which insists on a strict zero-Covid policy to stamp out infections.


The outbreak was first detected on October 16 among a tour group of fully vaccinated senior citizens from Shanghai who traveled in several northern regions. Among the 133 infections reported as of Sunday, 106 were linked to 13 tour groups, according to Mi, the NHC health official.
Infections have been reported in nearly a third of the country's provinces and regions, with all medium- and high-risk regions concentrated in Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, Guizhou and Beijing. Authorities have banned travel agencies from organizing cross-provincial tours in these regions.
On Sunday, the Chinese capital tightened entry restrictions into the city, requiring travelers from places with confirmed cases to present a negative coronavirus test and undergo 14 days of health monitoring.
The city has recorded 14 confirmed cases in the latest outbreak, including 12 over the past three days, according to a CNN tally of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission's daily reports.
A widespread Covid outbreak in Beijing would be the last thing Chinese leaders want to see as the city gears up for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. Next month, members of the ruling Communist Party's elite Central Committee are also due to gather in the capital for their annual meeting, which paves the way for President Xi Jinping to stay for a third term in power at the party congress next fall.
Already, authorities in Beijing are making an example of six residents who allegedly broke Covid rules with criminal detentions. Among them, two went out to eat and invited friends home for mahjong despite having developed fevers upon returning from a Covid-infected tourist destination in Inner Mongolia. Another two tried to climb over the fences of their locked-down gated community.
The city also suspended a marathon originally scheduled for October 31. It has not announced a new date for the event.
Elsewhere, the Covid response has been even more sweeping and stringent.
Ejin Banner, a city of 35,000 people in Inner Mongolia and a popular tourist destination, banned all residents and tourists from leaving their homes or hotel rooms starting Monday, after it recorded 12 cases on Sunday.
The city also announced harsh punishment for six officials, including the director of the local health commission, for their "slack response and ineffective management" of the latest outbreak, the state-run Global Times reported Sunday.
In neighboring Gansu province, the provincial capital of Lanzhou also announced measures over the weekend to "cease all tourist activities" and put visitors in quarantine.
Both cities, as well as several others in Inner Mongolia and Gansu, have suspended all trains, buses and taxi services, according to the Transportation Ministry.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
My worries were proved correct. It is very resilent this is what I was saying here. The lockdown will spread around the world again just watch. Britain is under locked down so is Russia, Australia, Indonesia just got out of one. The US will be re-entering and now China which has been on of the least effected areas
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Battlion25 said:
My worries were proved correct. It is very resilent this is what I was saying here. The lockdown will spread around the world again just watch. Britain is under locked down so is Russia, Australia, Indonesia just got out of one. The US will be re-entering and now China which has been on of the least effected areas
UK is not locked down. By now just about every Brit has natural immunity. Back in August already 94% of Brits were tested positive for antibodies. If anything, China will be isolated from the rest of the world because Chinese have no natural immunity to it.


 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Tai Hai Chen said:
UK is not locked down. By now just about every Brit has natural immunity. Back in August already 94% of Brits were tested positive for antibodies. If anything, China will be isolated from the rest of the world because Chinese have no natural immunity to it.


Lmao bro there is nothing called herd immunity the british are still dying from it like cattle and there is even crisis in London as we speak
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Battlion25 said:
Lmao bro there is nothing called herd immunity the british are still dying from it like cattle and there is even crisis in London as we speak
Vax only gives you immunity for 3 to 6 months. Natural immunity gives you immunity for a life time. That's because of killer T cells which don't prevent mild infection but prevents severe illness, hospitalization, death. Chinese don't have natural immunity, so they have to keep their borders closed forever, because they are not willing to pay the price to acquire natural immunity.

 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Tai Hai Chen said:
because they are not willing to pay the price to acquire natural immunity.
What you wanna sacrifice the entire Chinese populations that is just crazy.... You can justt naturally fight of covid where tens of millions will die as consequence that is crazy suggestion.

This virus works like the FLU you can never develope herd immunity against the flu it comes and goes when it pleases
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Battlion25 said:
What you wanna sacrifice the entire Chinese populations that is just crazy
Without sacrifices made by individuals, the species is doomed.
Battlion25 said:
This virus works like the FLU you can never develope herd immunity against the flu it comes and goes when it pleases
True, but once you catch it, you develop killer T cells. When you catch it again, it'll be mild like common cold. Killer T cells last a life time. You can't get killer T cells from vax. Kids get flu when they are little. But they don't get sick from it because God gave kids strong immune system. Then as adults when they catch flu it is mild.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Tai Hai Chen said:
Without sacrifices made by individuals, the species is doomed.
This is a quote Stalin would have been proud of making alot of blood sacrifices for the greater good.. I would have viewed such an approach as dangerous but you are entitled to your opinion
 
