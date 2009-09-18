Fresh Firing at LAC !

vi-va said:

Will Pakistan take Kargil or watershed of Kashmir during and after the Sino-India war?

Sheikh Rauf said: It all depends i personally believe their will be no war but lets say if their is between india and china, Pakistan will support China openly but try not to be involved.

offcourse unless india drag Pakistan into it then its not only kargil kashmir it will be south and desert aswell.

A lot of what happens in Kashmir will depend on the Pakistani military ... the Chinese will flank Kashmir/Ladakh from the east, but the central thrust will have to be from Pakistan. In short Pakistani forces will have to do the brunt of the work in the Western theatre they need to push from the north and the west of Kashmir. Ultimately the PLA and PAF will meet up and cut Kashmir off entirely from the rest of India proper.I think Pakistan will get involved ... they nearly got involved in 1962 (when a vast majority of Indian forces had to be moved east) but Kennedy told them that the Kashmir issue will be resolved without conflict. Note this was a huge mistake in hindsight and one I highly highly doubt Pakistan will ever make again. Had Pakistan listened to Mao and struck, then the Kashmir dispute would not exist today. But as the saying goes, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.