Fresh corruption cases unearthed against Sharif family involving billions of rupees

Fresh corruption cases unearthed against Sharif family involving billions of rupees
Abdul Qadir On Oct 14, 2020 Last updated Oct 15, 2020


ISLAMABAD: The federal government has on Wednesday claimed to have made progress in three cases against the Sharif family including the telegraphic transfer (TT) case, Benami properties, and embezzlement in government funds used for NA-120 by-poll campaign, ARY NEWS reported.

Briefing on the fresh revelations was given during the meeting of the government’s spokesmen headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was informed that three major headways have been made in corruption cases against the Sharif family.

In the TT scandal against Shehbaz Sharif, it was briefed that the government has unearthed records of the transfers of more than Rs 9 billion amount transferred to the Sharif family using the TTs. The government now has a record of Rs 25 billion amount transferred using TTs to the Sharif family.


In another breakthrough, a Benami property of the Sharif family has also been unearthed.
Furthermore, Rs2.5 billion embezzlement is also unearthed in government projects, which was utilized by the PML-N leaders for running the election campaign of late party leader Kulsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-polls.

The funds were retrieved from the national exchequer in the name of uplift projects while neglecting the rules and procedures. No advertisements or tenders were issued for the projects and later the amount was adjusted by the party leaders in fake uplift schemes.
https://arynews.tv/en/pm-imran-khan-reconciliation-opposition-parties/
Earlier in the day, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking during the spokesmen’s meeting said that the opposition has launched an anti-government campaign to hide its corruption.
PM Imran Khan said that the opposition’s drive posed no threat to the government.

He said that the former governments had taken record loans and brought the country to the verge of economic disaster. Despite a difficult situation, the government put the country on the path of economic growth, the prime minister added.

How much money do these people need to fill themselves up? They looted billions already yet want to desperately make another round to make sure entire country starves to death. Yet still people go to their rallies and jalsas like mindless bots.
 
How much money do these people need to fill themselves up? They looted billions already yet want to desperately make another round to make sure entire country starves to death. Yet still people go to their rallies and jalsas like mindless bots.
Most people that go to jalsas now for them are on the payroll or on their government given jobs. No merits there of course hence a shit show everywhere you go.
 
Most people that go to jalsas now for them are on the payroll or on their government given jobs. No merits there of course hence a shit show everywhere you go.
We have already seen that without government machinery at their disposal PMLN and PPP are nothing hence them betting all their chips on Diesel. Only PTI can pull huge genuine crowds granted Imran Khan shows up otherwise people dont really care for rest of the PTI leadership. As far as merit goes most govt jobs are political appointments no doubt about it.
 
pehlay jin mein saza ho gaye hoi hai. vo saza nahi day saka hamara system in naye cases ka kia faida.
 
