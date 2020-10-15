Fresh corruption cases unearthed against Sharif family involving billions of rupees

WebMaster said: Most people that go to jalsas now for them are on the payroll or on their government given jobs. No merits there of course hence a shit show everywhere you go. Click to expand...

We have already seen that without government machinery at their disposal PMLN and PPP are nothing hence them betting all their chips on Diesel. Only PTI can pull huge genuine crowds granted Imran Khan shows up otherwise people dont really care for rest of the PTI leadership. As far as merit goes most govt jobs are political appointments no doubt about it.